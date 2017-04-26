Which Triangle roads and streets are still closed after this week’s flooding?

Some Wake, Durham and Johnston county streets remain closed on Wednesday as floodwater continues to drain after days of rain.

Highways, interstates and secondary roads are mostly clear in the Triangle, including Durham, Wake and Orange counties, the state Department of Transportation website says. But several secondary roads remain closed.

A complete list of road closings can be found on the NCDOT website.

The state Department of Transportation on Wednesday listed nine roads that were closed in Wake County because of flooding or damage.

Five of the roads were slated to reopen by Wednesday evening, the state said.

The agency said Old Milburnie Road near Penselwood Drive in Knightdale is expected to be blocked for a week. Jonesville Road near Upchurch Lane in the northeastern part of the county was expected to be closed until Friday afternoon because of a washout, DOT said.

One road, Olive Chapel Road near Richardson Road, was open until Wednesday. N.C. 97, West Gannon Road, in Zebulon, remained closed.

Other closed roads were:

Donny Brook Road near U.S. 401 in Garner

Blue Ridge Road at Glenwood Avenue in Raleigh

Century Club near Pecan Grove Road near Zebulon

Morphus Bridge Road at Corbin Road near Zebulon

Barwell Road near Barrington Road in Garner

In Durham, Redwood, Old Oxford and Moores Mill roads have been affected by flooding.

The Old Oxford and Moores Mill closures are expected to have minimal impact to traffic, but the Redwood Road closure is expected to cause headaches for drivers.

On Redwood, a sinkhole has formed near Interstate 85 and officials have put a detour in place to ease traffic for drivers. Those coming from I-85 can get around the disruption and back on Redwood Road by turning right onto Geer Street and then left on Burton road before turning left onto Cheek Road.

Coming west on Redwood road, drivers should turn right on Hereford Road, before turning right on Cheek Road and right on Burton Road. After a right on Geer Street, drivers will get back to Redwood Road.

Several roads in Johnston County are closed near Four Oaks, Smithfield, Selma, Clayton and Benson, DOT reports said.

Roads closed due to flooding include Mill Creek Church Road near Four Oaks, Banner Elk Road and Old Fairground Road near Benson, Swift Creek, Crantock and Smith roads near Smithfield and Cornwallis, Jordan Narron and Castleberry roads near Clayton.