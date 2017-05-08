Traffic

May 08, 2017 7:04 AM

Crashes with multiple vehicles close westbound US 64 in Wake County

By Ron Gallagher

rgallagher@newsobserver.com

KNIGHTDALE

Two crashes that happened at almost the same time Monday morning shut down westbound U.S. 64 in Wake County in the area of Smithfield Road, authorities reported.

The wrecks happened shortly before 7 a.m.

Another accident on U.S. 64 near Lizard Lick Road a short time later added to drivers’ headaches.

Several fire trucks and EMS ambulances were sent to the scene near Smithfield Road.

Reports said some people had been hurt, but no other details were available.

Ron Gallagher: 919-829-4572, @RPGKT

