Raleigh’s Millbrook Road reopens after sinkhole repairs

The City of Raleigh says both directions of Raleigh’s Millbrook Road have reopened after repairs to a May 31 sinkhole redirected traffic away from Shelley Lake’s main entrance for much of June.
The sinkhole had a diameter of eight to 12 feet.
Raleigh officials say contracters replaced 340 feet of a collapsed sewer line using a 36-inch-diameter reinforced fiberglass pipe, which they hope will last longer than the previously used 24-inch concrete pipe that was exposed to corrosive sewer gas and wastewater.
The road reopened Saturday afternoon, ahead of a modified timetable that predicted a late Sunday reopening, but behind an original reopening date of June 5th.
The 900 to 1400 blocks of Millbrook Road had been closed from Oldtowne Road to North Hills Drive.
