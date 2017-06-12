Traffic

June 12, 2017 7:15 AM

Road work after pipe break shuts section of NC 98 in Wake Forest

By Ron Gallagher

rgallagher@newsobserver.com

WAKE FOREST

Authorities say a section of Durham Road, N.C. 98, in Wake Forest will be closed until at least Tuesday afternoon while crews make repairs to the road after a water main broke early Sunday.

The closed section is between South Wingate Street and Tyler Run Drive, town spokesman Bill Crabtree said.

A detour includes those streets and Woodland Drive parallel to the closed section of Durham Road.

The pipe belongs to Raleigh’s Public Utilities Department, which supplies water to Wake Forest.

Crabtree said the break cut off service to 11 customers before repairs to the pipe were made.

Ron Gallagher: 919-829-4572, @RPGKT

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Fortify may be finishing - finally

Fortify may be finishing - finally 1:21

Fortify may be finishing - finally
Car fire stalls traffic on I-40 0:33

Car fire stalls traffic on I-40
Poppies Bloom Along NC Highways in Tribute to Fallen WWI Soldiers 1:38

Poppies Bloom Along NC Highways in Tribute to Fallen WWI Soldiers

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos