Southbound traffic on U.S. 1 in Cary backs up because of a wreck that forced authorities to close that side of the road and detour vehicles around the place where a tractor-trailer tipped over while avoiding an accident between two other vehicles.
Southbound traffic on U.S. 1 in Cary backs up because of a wreck that forced authorities to close that side of the road and detour vehicles around the place where a tractor-trailer tipped over while avoiding an accident between two other vehicles. N.C. Department of Transportation
Southbound traffic on U.S. 1 in Cary backs up because of a wreck that forced authorities to close that side of the road and detour vehicles around the place where a tractor-trailer tipped over while avoiding an accident between two other vehicles. N.C. Department of Transportation

Traffic

June 21, 2017 9:52 AM

Tractor-Trailer wreck in Cary closes southbound US 1 lanes near US 64

By Ron Gallagher

rgallagher@newsobserver.com

CARY

Authorities closed southbound U.S. 1 near U.S. 64 in Cary for a time Wednesday morning because of a tractor-trailer crash that required a large wrecker to work there.

The state Department of Transportation said the crash happened about 7:45 a.m.

Cary police said one lane of the southbound side was closed during the morning commute, then the rest of that side was closed when a large wrecker arrived to pull out the tractor-trailer, which was in the median.

Police expected to be able to reopen the road by 11 a.m.

Drivers were being directed to a detour around the crash area, DOT said.

Ron Gallagher: 919-829-4572, @RPGKT

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Fortify may be finishing - finally

Fortify may be finishing - finally 1:21

Fortify may be finishing - finally
Car fire stalls traffic on I-40 0:33

Car fire stalls traffic on I-40
Poppies Bloom Along NC Highways in Tribute to Fallen WWI Soldiers 1:38

Poppies Bloom Along NC Highways in Tribute to Fallen WWI Soldiers

View More Video