Tractor-Trailer wreck in Cary closes southbound US 1 lanes near US 64

Authorities closed southbound U.S. 1 near U.S. 64 in Cary for a time Wednesday morning because of a tractor-trailer crash that required a large wrecker to work there.
The state Department of Transportation said the crash happened about 7:45 a.m.
Cary police said one lane of the southbound side was closed during the morning commute, then the rest of that side was closed when a large wrecker arrived to pull out the tractor-trailer, which was in the median.
Police expected to be able to reopen the road by 11 a.m.
Drivers were being directed to a detour around the crash area, DOT said.
Ron Gallagher: 919-829-4572, @RPGKT
