Dramatic California road rage incident caught on driver's camera

Chris Traber was driving on the 14 Freeway in Santa Clarita when he witnessed a dramatic road rage incident involving a motorcyclist and the driver of a sedan. He started recording as the incident escalated. Police are investigating.
Chris Traber via Storyful
Fortify may be finishing - finally

Traffic

Fortify may be finishing - finally

Video: Project officials announce that the I-40/440 road improvement effort is getting into its final phases. They expect final traffic shifts to be completed in the next few months. The whole project is slated to be complete by late fall.

Train wipes out FedEX trailers

Traffic

Train wipes out FedEX trailers

A North Salt Lake, Utah police officer's dashboard camera captured a train colliding with a FedEx semi pulling two trailers. No one in the truck's cab or on the train was injured. The video shows that railroad crossing arms were raised and warning signals were not flashing.

2016's Worst Red-Light Runners

Traffic

2016's Worst Red-Light Runners

American Traffic Solutions (ATS), the leading road safety camera provider in North America, wants drivers to see this year’s compilation of the worst red-light running crash videos and realize they are too dangerous to ignore.

"Click it or Ticket" starts off with a bang

Local

"Click it or Ticket" starts off with a bang

Video: The N.C. Governor’s Highway Safety Program, the N.C. State Highway Patrol and local law enforcement launched the annual Click It or Ticket enforcement campaign with a simulated crash to demonstrate the dangers of not wearing a seat belt.

Durham's 'Can-Opener' bridge crash video compilation

Durham News

Durham's 'Can-Opener' bridge crash video compilation

VIDEO: Too-tall trucks have crashed into the low bridge over Gregson Street for decades. A new laser device that warns drivers of over-height trucks has decreased the number of peeled-back roof incidents. But, thanks to a webcam site called 11foot8.com, one can still see what happens if you ignore the warnings.

Maya Learns To Ride A Bike at Carrboro Open Streets Festival

Road Worrier Blog

Maya Learns To Ride A Bike at Carrboro Open Streets Festival

Three-year-old Maya Suruki never bothered with training wheels. She touched foot to pedal for the first time Sunday, and pretty soon she was a full-fledged bicycle rider. She was among a few dozen children who attempted the two-wheeled rite of passage at Carrboro’s Open Streets festival, under the cheering guidance of cycling professionals and volunteers. Weaver Street was closed to automobiles and opened to a recreational variety that included rock climbing and taekwondo, with several events centered around small children on bikes.

Bonner Bridge Replacement Project Visualization

Road Worrier Blog

Bonner Bridge Replacement Project Visualization

This video provides a visualization of what the new Bonner Bridge over Oregon Inlet in Dare County will look like once construction is complete. It was created by HDR Engineering Inc., the design firm working with PCL Civil Constructors Inc. on the bridge replacement project.

Editor's Choice Videos