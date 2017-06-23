Dramatic California road rage incident caught on driver's camera

Three-year-old Maya Suruki never bothered with training wheels. She touched foot to pedal for the first time Sunday, and pretty soon she was a full-fledged bicycle rider. She was among a few dozen children who attempted the two-wheeled rite of passage at Carrboro’s Open Streets festival, under the cheering guidance of cycling professionals and volunteers. Weaver Street was closed to automobiles and opened to a recreational variety that included rock climbing and taekwondo, with several events centered around small children on bikes.