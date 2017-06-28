NC’s rural roads are among the nation’s most dangerous, study shows

Rural roadways in North Carolina follow a national trend of being more deadly than interstate highways, a recent study shows.
The state’s rural roads also were more deadly than those in most other states.
North Carolina had 885 rural traffic deaths in 2015 – the most-recent year studied, according to the report by TRIP, a Washington, D.C.-based transportation research group. Rural roads were the site of 64 percent of all traffic-related deaths in North Carolina that year.
Only Texas (1,259) and California (1,219) had more. Nationally, there were 15,132 fatalities on rural roads, TRIP said.
When taking into account the amount of miles people drive, however, North Carolina ranked 8th, with 2.69 fatalities per 100 million vehicle miles of travel. South Carolina’s rate, 3.82, topped that list.
Though only 22 percent of travel in the U.S. took place on rural roads, they were the stage for 43 percent of traffic-related deaths, the report said.
Thirty-one percent of the population in NC lies in what the Federal Highway Administration considers to be rural areas.
Rural residents tend to rely more heavily on the road network and have to travel farther for wants and needs, according to the report. They are also prone to traveling on roads with higher speed limits and in locations where emergency response times are slower, the report said.
“Traffic fatality rates on rural roads are also higher than on urban roads, partly because rural roads are less likely to have adequate safety features and are more likely than urban roads to have two lanes,” the TRIP study said.
The study also included state-by-state condition reports on rural bridges and major rural roadways.
In North Carolina, TRIP said 11 percent of rural bridges were rated structurally deficient as of 2016, the 16th worst percentage nationwide.
Ten percent of the state’s major rural roads were said to have pavement in poor condition. The national average was 15 percent, the report said.
