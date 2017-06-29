Here’s how bikers can avoid a hospital bed

When a trauma and burn outreach coordinator at a teaching hospital offers advice on how to avoid injury, it’s probably worth hearing.
With motorcycle season hitting full throttle, recent pointers from Shawn Griffin at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center were aimed at bikers. Simply put, Griffin said riders should be prepared and avoid taking unnecessary risks on the road.
“We live in this age of widespread phone use and texting behind the wheel, which really puts motorcyclists at an even more elevated risk,” Griffin said in a hospital news release. “It’s critical for riders to anticipate what can happen next with vehicles and be smart with their own actions.”
Wake Forest Baptist admitted 247 people involved in motorcycle crashes last year and has seen 54 so far this year.
The release cited a report claiming motorcycle riders are 30 times more likely to be killed in a crash than passengers in a car. According to the N.C. Department of Transportation, the release said, most biking accidents occur during the day, and at low speeds during the start of short trips.
The hospital compiled the following safe-biking tips from Griffin and NCDOT:
▪ Keep the headlight on – high beam during the day and low beam at night and in cloudy weather.
▪ Maintain a safe distance when following, being followed, lane sharing, passing and being passed by vehicles.
▪ Scan a path of travel that is 12 seconds in front of you.
▪ Know proper crash-avoidance skills and be prepared to act on them.
▪ Use turn and brake signals and ride in the best lane position to be seen and to see other traffic.
▪ Wear a DOT-compliant safety helmet with a shatter-resistant face shield.
▪ Wear bright-colored clothing to increase visibility.
▪ For optimal body protection, wear jackets, pants, footwear that covers ankles, and durable gloves (also for better grip).
Griffin added that bikers should never assume eye contact with other motorists means they will yield.
“Drivers often look right at a motorcyclist and still fail to see them,” Griffin said. “Motorcyclists must rely on their own eyes and always anticipate that a car may not see them.”
