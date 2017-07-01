Man reported killed in two-vehicle crash near Four Oaks

Alcohol is reportedly believed to be a factor in a fatal crash near Four Oaks Friday night.
One man was reportedly killed and another seriously injured when two vehicle collided about 8 p.m. on Devils Racetrack Road.
Troopers said a man driving a car ran through a stop sign and collided with a pickup truck, ABC 11 reported. Both vehicles came to rest in the front lawn of a residence.
Troopers said the passenger in the car, Jeremy Charbonneau, 26, died at the scene, according to WRAL. The station reported the car’s driver, Stephan Dean, 23, was taken to WakeMed with serious injuries, and that he was charged with driving while impaired.
The driver of the pickup was said to have only minor injuries.
Aaron Moody: 919-829-4528, @Aaron_Moody1
Comments