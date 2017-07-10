Downed power lines close Rock Quarry Road and limit I-40 access in Raleigh

A late-night accident that damaged power lines on Rock Quarry Road near the Interstate 40 interchange in southeast Raleigh closed that road and access to and from the eastbound side of the interstate Monday morning.
The state Department of Transportation estimated the Rock Quarry closure would last through 10 a.m.
Police blocked the exit ramp from I-40 east onto Rock Quarry. Westbound I-40 drivers who got off at Rock Quarry and hoped to turn left to go south were also blocked.
Duke Energy Progress said the accident was reported about 11:30 p.m. Sunday after a vehicle crashed into the company’s equipment.
The resulting outage affected about 1,600 people initially, the company said.
Ron Gallagher: 919-829-4572, @RPGKT
