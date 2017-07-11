Raleigh and 2 other NC cities among top 10 best cities to drive in

Raleigh, Greensboro and Winston-Salem are among the top 10 best cities to drive in.
Using data for gas prices, annual hours of traffic delays, auto-repair shops per capita, repair costs, parking rates, accident likelihood and more, personal finance website WalletHub studied the 100 largest cities in America to determine which ones are the least painful to drive in.
Greensboro was the top-ranked North Carolina city, coming in at No. 3, followed by Winston-Salem at No. 7 and Raleigh at No. 10.
Greensboro was ranked first in the U.S. for lowest annual hours spent in congestion per driver. It also came in at No. 3 for lowest auto-maintenance costs.
Winston-Salem was No. 1 in the country for lowest parking rates. Greensboro was No. 4.
Raleigh didn’t make the top 5 for any individual ranking.
The top 10 in order were: Corpus Christi, Texas; Gilbert, AZ; Greensboro; Mesa, AZ; El Paso, Texas; Laredo, Texas; Winston-Salem; Plano, Texas; Scottsdale, AZ; and Raleigh.
To see the full ranking, go to wallethub.com/edu/best-worst-cities-to-drive-in/13964.
