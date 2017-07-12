Screenshot from Twitter.
July 12, 2017 3:27 PM

Man gets creative to slow traffic on his street

By Aaron Moody

amoody@newsobserver.com

A Massachusetts man’s answer to cars speeding up and down his street was a no-brainer: increase police visibility in the area.

Rather than reach out to local police, Kelly Tufts of Lakeville, south of Boston, has for years taken matters into his own hands, Boston TV station FOX25 reported. On weekends and holidays, Tufts reportedly positions a life-size, aluminum cutout of a Ford Crown Victoria patrol car at the end of his driveway.

The speed limit on Bedford Street – home to both Tufts and the Lakeville department – has increased over the years, and Tufts told FOX25 people often go faster than the posted 35 mph.

“They go 50, average 50-plus,” Tufts told the station. “We try to keep them slowing down for kids and dogs.”

The imposter cruiser has reportedly worked for years. Across the doors of the reflective “vehicle” is the triumphant message, “GOT YOU TO SLOW DOWN.”

The speed deterrent has gained support from local law enforcement and others, Tufts told the station, but for others it has been a startling and unwelcome sight.

“I’ve had the ambulance pull in, ask to take pictures with it,” he told FOX 25. “We’ve had some people give us the one finger. But whatever. If it was their neighborhood, they’d enjoy it.”

Aaron Moody: 919-829-4528, @Aaron_Moody1

