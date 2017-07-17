Asphalt spill shuts down US 70 in eastern Durham after truck overturns

Authorities shut down on U.S. 70 near Leesville Road just west of the Durham County-Wake County line on Monday afternoon after a dump truck overturned with a load of asphalt.
State troopers reported that the asphalt covered a significant part of the road.
The Durham County sheriff’s office, which was helping with traffic, and the state Department of Transportation said both directions of the road were shut down until the truck can be removed and the asphalt removed.
There was no immediate information on injuries.
