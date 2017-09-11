Gas prices have leveled off in NC. But here’s why they’re not headed down yet.

Gas prices have leveled off in North Carolina following the spike caused by Hurricane Harvey, but it’s not clear when they’ll start heading back down.
That’s because several of the Gulf Coast refineries that supply gasoline to the state are not back online yet. According to the U.S. Department of Energy, five refineries remain shut down, six are in the process of restarting and at least five are operating at reduced rates.
The average price for a gallon of regular unleaded in the Triangle on Monday morning was $2.626, essentially unchanged from the day before and up 3.5 cents from a week ago, according to AAA. The statewide average actually went down a penny since Sunday morning, to $2.64 a gallon.
That’s 44 cents higher than on Aug. 25, the day Hurricane Harvey came ashore in Texas as a Category 4 storm and began wreaking havoc with refineries in the region.
The Triangle receives most of its gasoline and diesel from the Gulf Coast, and most of that through pipelines that originate in Houston owned by Colonial Pipeline Co. Colonial’s pipelines from Houston were fully restored last Tuesday, Sept. 5, but tight supplies mean that deliveries to the Mid-Atlantic region are delayed by up to a week, according to AAA.
Gas prices usually begin to go down around Labor Day, as the summer driving season comes to an end. That will eventually happen, AAA says, but not for a while.
“As refineries slowly come back online, states along the East Coast can expect gas prices to remain volatile as a result of already tight supply levels stemming from Harvey, combined with the yet-to-be-known impact of Hurricane Irma,” said AAA spokeswoman Jeanette Casselano.
Richard Stradling: 919-829-4739, @RStradling
