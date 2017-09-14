A can of Four Loko
Drunk 13-year-old led police on a 100-mph chase, NC deputies say

By Mark Price

msprice@charlotteobserver.com

September 14, 2017 9:03 AM

A 13-year-old was arrested in eastern North Carolina for driving 100 mph – while intoxicated – in a stolen car, according to media outlets in eastern North Carolina.

It happened Sept. 6, at about 9 p.m. in Clinton, about 190 miles east of Charlotte, reported the Sampson Independent.

The vehicle belonged to the teen’s parents, who reported it stolen the same night, reported media outlets.

Law enforcement told the Sampson Independent they began pursuing the teen at speeds of up to 100 mph before stopping the vehicle on U.S. 701 north of Clinton. While speaking with the driver, officers detected an odor of alcohol and the teen admitted to drinking a Four Loko, reported the Independent. Four Loko is a type of alcoholic beverage.

The teen submitted to a breathalyzer test, and the results were positive, reported TV station WRAL in Raleigh.

The 13-year-old was taken to the Clinton Police Department, where he was arrested under juvenile petitions, reported WRAL.

Deputies are working with Clinton Police and the teen’s parents on the most appropriate way to deal with these offenses, it was reported.

Mark Price: 704-358-5245, @markprice_obs

