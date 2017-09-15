Cary Parkway/High House Road intersection makeover delayed

A 9-year-old effort to remake the intersection of Cary Parkway and High House Road will take longer than expected to finish.
The town planned to have a contractor begin construction this fall on new turn lanes, sidewalks and other improvements, but the only bid came in too high. So city council members agreed Thursday night that the town should review its plans and specifications and try again to find a contractor who can begin construction in the spring.
About 55,000 cars and trucks pass through the intersection at Preston Corners on an average day. The town began working with residents on how to improve the intersection in 2008 and finally settled on a plan that added extra turn lanes while preserving its signature characteristics, including a clock tower, landscaping and brick walls.
The engineer on the project estimated that construction would cost about $2.2 million, but the only bid, from S .T. Wooten Corp., was more than $1 million higher, at about $3.28 million. Town officials say several factors may have inflated the bid, including the tight labor market for construction workers, uncertainty over the location of underground utilities and the fact that the work would take place during the winter months.
