Will a free ride get you on the bus?

Four of the Triangle’s public bus systems want to get more people to try their services, so on Thursday they’re offering free samples.
GoTriangle, GoRaleigh, GoDurham and GoCary are offering free rides on Thursday, Sept. 21. It’s one of several events and promotions the four bus systems are offering during Try Transit Week.
The vast majority of Triangle residents drive to work; only an estimated 2 percent of workers in the Raleigh-Durham-Chapel Hill metropolitan area took transit to their jobs in 2016, according to the U.S. Census Bureau’s American Community Survey released last week. About 88 percent drove to work, either alone or with someone else.
“For some people, transit provides an alternative to the aggravation of driving in traffic or maintaining the expense of a car,” Jeff Mann, GoTriangle’s general manager, said in a statement. “For others, transit is their only access to get to work, school or their doctor’s office. A strong regional transit system means better access and opportunities for everyone, and we hope more people will take advantage of it.”
For more information about Thursday’s free fares and other Try Transit Week promotions, go to GoTriangle.org, GoRaleigh.org, GoDurhamTransit.org or www.townofcary.org/gocary.
Richard Stradling: 919-829-4739, @RStradling
