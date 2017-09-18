Will a free ride get you on the bus?

More Videos 1:09 Downed utility pole snarls North Raleigh traffic Monday morning Pause 2:07 In May Raleigh unveiled $10 million investment in renovations of downtown bus station 0:51 State and county agencies studying NC 98 corridor 0:51 LimeBike comes to NC State 1:52 NC principals may retire to avoid pay cuts 0:21 Maria picks up strength, likely to become major hurricane 1:25 Former NC state employee paying for mistake by the state 1:11 NC State's Chubb: 'We had fun flying around' 0:36 Want to have a beer with your pet? 0:49 State Treasurer Dale Folwell talks about collecting overpayments Video Link copy Embed Code copy

In May Raleigh unveiled $10 million investment in renovations of downtown bus station Video: The newly renovated and improved GoRaleigh station is dedicated in downtown Raleigh on May 23, 2017. GoRaleigh, GoDurham, GoCary and GoTriangle are offering free rides this Thursday, Sept. 21, 2017. Video: The newly renovated and improved GoRaleigh station is dedicated in downtown Raleigh on May 23, 2017. GoRaleigh, GoDurham, GoCary and GoTriangle are offering free rides this Thursday, Sept. 21, 2017. Robert Willett rwillett@newsobserver.com

