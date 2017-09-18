More Videos

Downed utility pole snarls North Raleigh traffic Monday morning

In May Raleigh unveiled $10 million investment in renovations of downtown bus station

State and county agencies studying NC 98 corridor

LimeBike comes to NC State

NC principals may retire to avoid pay cuts

Maria picks up strength, likely to become major hurricane

Former NC state employee paying for mistake by the state

NC State's Chubb: 'We had fun flying around'

Want to have a beer with your pet?

State Treasurer Dale Folwell talks about collecting overpayments

    Video: The newly renovated and improved GoRaleigh station is dedicated in downtown Raleigh on May 23, 2017. GoRaleigh, GoDurham, GoCary and GoTriangle are offering free rides this Thursday, Sept. 21, 2017.

Video: The newly renovated and improved GoRaleigh station is dedicated in downtown Raleigh on May 23, 2017. GoRaleigh, GoDurham, GoCary and GoTriangle are offering free rides this Thursday, Sept. 21, 2017. Robert Willett rwillett@newsobserver.com
Video: The newly renovated and improved GoRaleigh station is dedicated in downtown Raleigh on May 23, 2017. GoRaleigh, GoDurham, GoCary and GoTriangle are offering free rides this Thursday, Sept. 21, 2017. Robert Willett rwillett@newsobserver.com

Traffic

Will a free ride get you on the bus?

By Richard Stradling

rstradling@newsobserver.com

September 18, 2017 10:31 AM

RALEIGH

Four of the Triangle’s public bus systems want to get more people to try their services, so on Thursday they’re offering free samples.

GoTriangle, GoRaleigh, GoDurham and GoCary are offering free rides on Thursday, Sept. 21. It’s one of several events and promotions the four bus systems are offering during Try Transit Week.

The vast majority of Triangle residents drive to work; only an estimated 2 percent of workers in the Raleigh-Durham-Chapel Hill metropolitan area took transit to their jobs in 2016, according to the U.S. Census Bureau’s American Community Survey released last week. About 88 percent drove to work, either alone or with someone else.

Downed utility pole snarls North Raleigh traffic Monday morning

In May Raleigh unveiled $10 million investment in renovations of downtown bus station

State and county agencies studying NC 98 corridor

LimeBike comes to NC State

NC principals may retire to avoid pay cuts

Maria picks up strength, likely to become major hurricane

Former NC state employee paying for mistake by the state

NC State's Chubb: 'We had fun flying around'

Want to have a beer with your pet?

State Treasurer Dale Folwell talks about collecting overpayments

    GoTriangle produced a rap music video to encourage residents to choose public transportation.

GoTriangle 'Ride the Bus' rap video

GoTriangle produced a rap music video to encourage residents to choose public transportation.

Courtesy of Go Triangle

“For some people, transit provides an alternative to the aggravation of driving in traffic or maintaining the expense of a car,” Jeff Mann, GoTriangle’s general manager, said in a statement. “For others, transit is their only access to get to work, school or their doctor’s office. A strong regional transit system means better access and opportunities for everyone, and we hope more people will take advantage of it.”

For more information about Thursday’s free fares and other Try Transit Week promotions, go to GoTriangle.org, GoRaleigh.org, GoDurhamTransit.org or www.townofcary.org/gocary.

Richard Stradling: 919-829-4739, @RStradling

