Rows of motorcycles will line Fayetteville Street during Capital City Bikefest this weekend in downtown Raleigh. Fayetteville Street won't be the only downtown road blocked during the event.

Traffic

These Friday street closures could affect your downtown Raleigh commute

By Richard Stradling

rstradling@newsobserver.com

September 21, 2017 10:25 AM

RALEIGH

You can’t hold the “nation’s largest downtown motorcycle rally” without closing some streets.

Fayetteville Street, and the cross streets of Martin, Hargett and Davie, will be blocked off in downtown Raleigh on Friday and Saturday for the annual Ray Price Capital City BikeFest. The event begins at 11 a.m. with a Patriot Ride from the Ray Price dealership on Salisbury Street to the Holly Springs War on Terror Memorial for a wreath-laying ceremony.

The downtown events begin at noon Friday. In addition to the rumble and chrome on the streets, there will be stunt shows, music, group rides and tattoo contests. There’s also a classic car show in the Raleigh Convention Center from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday. For more information, go to www.capitalcitybikefest.com

BikeFest continues Sunday at the convention center and the Ray Price dealership. But Fayetteville Street will remain closed for La Fiesta del Pueblo, a celebration of Latinx food, music, art and culture that runs from 12 to 7 p.m.

  • La Fiesta del Pueblo rocks Raleigh

    The La Fiesta del Pueblo festival, which celebrates Hispanic culture, drew thousands to downtown Raleigh in 2015. It featured traditional and modern music and dancers on the main stage and dozens of vendors lined Fayetteville St.

Richard Stradling: 919-829-4739, @RStradling

Ray Price Capital City Bikefest

When: Sept. 22-24

Where: Downtown Raleigh on Fayetteville Street and at the Raleigh Convention Center

Cost: Free

Info: capitalcitybikefest.com

Highlights

▪ Live music from 28 bands on three stages at City Plaza, Fayetteville Street at the Capitol and the Ray Price dealership.

▪ Custom bike show competition: On Sept. 23 and 24, builders and hobbyists will take part in the annual competition sanctioned by the International Master Bike Builders Association with $15,000 in prizes up for grabs. There will be an unveiling of the Bedlam Bike, a custom motorcycle designed between Bedlam Vodka creators Graybeard Distillery and Ray Price. People can bring food, supplies and money for Houston residents affected by Hurricane Harvey.

▪ Raleigh Tattoo Festival: Get a tattoo at the Raleigh Convention Center by one of 30 tattoo artists. Money is raised for charity.

▪ Rumble in Raleigh Car Show: The national Road Devils Car Club features pre-1965 hot rods, gassers, cruisers and low-riders inside and outside.

▪ The Wall of Death: This extreme daredevil show is new this year. There also will be motocross, BMX and motorcycle stunt shows and drift trike exhibitions. Jody Perewitz, a 10-time women’s land speed record-holder, appears with her 200+ mph motorcycle, the world’s fastest.

