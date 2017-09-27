Coming to Raleigh for bluegrass? Here’s where to park and how to get around downtown.

Planning to hear some live bluegrass music this weekend? There are several public parking lots and decks close to the venues for this year’s International Bluegrass Music Association convention downtown, including this weekend’s Wide Open Bluegrass street festival.

And if you want to get around downtown or to the Seaboard or Glenwood South districts without moving your car, try the R-Line, the free bus that circulates downtown every 15 minutes. The Downtown Raleigh Alliance has an app that can help with parking and shows where the R-Line bus is at any given moment. It can be downloaded here: http://m.yourhere.com.

The downtown alliance website also has a map of the R-Line route and the locations of public parking lots and decks downtown, under the “getting around” section at www.godowntownraleigh.com.

Among the decks closest to the convention center are the Wake County Parking Deck, 216 W. Cabarrus St.; the Performing Arts Parking Deck, 128 South St., the Charter Square Parking Deck, 502 S. Wilmington St., and three decks on South Salisbury Street, just south of Davie Street.

If you want to leave the car at home, GoRaleigh and GoTriangle offer numerous bus routes into downtown. Go to goraleigh.org or gotriangle.org for maps and schedules.

The N.C. Department of Transportation will make it easier to get downtown from eastbound Interstate 40, when it reopens the exit that loops from the highway onto northbound South Saunders Street by Thursday morning. The ramp has been closed since May 2015.

Getting around downtown in a car will be a bit more difficult on Friday and Saturday, when a half-mile stretch of Fayetteville Street and its cross streets will be closed from near the State Capitol to the Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts. The Wide Open Bluegrass festival will include free concerts on stages up and down the street and at the Raleigh Convention Center, food and other vendors and the Whole Hog Barbecue Championship on South Street.