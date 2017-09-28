If you drive I-40 through Johnston County, changes and a new exit are coming

This rendering shows the planned changes to the Interstate 40 interchange at N.C. 42 and Cleveland Road. The interchange will be extended to let drivers get on or off the highway at Cleveland Road as well as N.C. 42. Meanwhile, N.C. 42 traffic passing over I-40 will follow a criss-cross pattern known as a diverging diamond designed to eliminate left turns and reduce time spent at red traffic lights. COURTESY OF NCDOT