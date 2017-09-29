More Videos 0:24 Tipped truck snarls traffic on eastbound I-40 near Harrison Avenue Pause 2:28 Introducing On-ramp Signals in North Carolina 1:27 Demonstrators loudly urge Chancellor Folt to take down Silent Sam 1:47 Here's how the NCAA basketball bribery schemes worked 3:16 Making of Chatham County Line + Big Boss Autumn Beer 2:12 Will NC State football suffer from a FSU hangover? 1:37 Green Hope volleyball still atop Tri-6 Conference after rivalry win at Panther Creek 2:25 Community Voices forum focuses on risks and solutions of sea level rise 1:32 Pilot lost in World War II finally home in Harnett County 0:09 Charlotte substitute teacher tells student ‘go back to where you speak Spanish’ Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Car smashes into wall of N.C. Museum of History in morning wreck A car smashed against the NC Museum of History in Raleigh on Friday morning as part of an accident, cracking the facade of the building. A car smashed against the NC Museum of History in Raleigh on Friday morning as part of an accident, cracking the facade of the building. Ron Gallagher rgallagher@newsobserver.com

