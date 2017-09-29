More Videos

  • Car smashes into wall of N.C. Museum of History in morning wreck

    A car smashed against the NC Museum of History in Raleigh on Friday morning as part of an accident, cracking the facade of the building.

Traffic

Car smashes into wall of N.C. Museum of History in morning wreck

By Ron Gallagher

rgallagher@newsobserver.com

September 29, 2017 7:41 AM

RALEIGH

A car smashed against the North Carolina Museum of History on Friday morning, cracking the facade of the building at the corner of East Edenton and North Wilmington streets.

Police said there had been an accident about 6 a.m. involving another vehicle, and the one car went over the curb and across the museum lawn and struck the building.

Airbags in the car deployed from the impact, but there was no immediate information about injuries.

State maintenance officials on the scene had not been into the building, but said they did not expect to find any structural damage behind the cracked facade.

This is a breaking news report and will be updated.

Ron Gallagher: 919-829-4572, @RPGKT

