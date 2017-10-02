I-40 wreck in Raleigh kills girl, 16, sends 2 to hospital

A 16-year-old girl from High Point was killed and a man and woman were seriously hurt Sunday evening on Interstate 40 while they tried to help a driver who was having a medical emergency and whose car was stopped in one of the interstate’s westbound lanes near the Rock Quarry Road interchange, police said Monday.
The 16-year-old who died was identified as Tesla Hill.
Hill was driving a car that stopped in front of the disabled driver’s car in the second lane from the median about 7:20 p.m., according to a police report.
They said Hill had gone back to the driver’s door of the first car, which was driven by 20-year-old Bradley Templeton of High Point.
Two passenger’s in Bradley Templeton’s car, Jessica Templeton, 16, of Kenly and Phillip Campbell, 45, of Durham, had gotten out and gone around to the driver’s side to try to help him, the report said.
Bradley Templeton was unconscious at the time, police said.
Templeton’s Nissan sedan had no lights or flashers on, police noted, when a car driven by Oscar Bonilla, 30, of Clayton failed to reduce speed, came up behind the stopped car and hit it, Hill, Jessica Templeton and Campbell, according to the accident report.
Bonilla and Bradley Templeton were not hurt in the crash, police said.
It was not clear what emergency had affected Bradley Templeton.
The westbound side of I-440 was closed for several hours while accident investigators worked.
Ron Gallagher: 919-829-4572, @RPGKT
Comments