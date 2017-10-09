Traffic

Two found dead at scene of Jeep crash in southern Wake County

By Ron Gallagher

October 09, 2017 10:03 AM

NEW HILL The State Highway Patrol found two men dead near their Jeep in an alcohol-related crash in southern Wake County, troopers said.

The wreck on Old U.S. 1 appeared to have happened Saturday night or early Sunday, troopers.

Troopers found the crash Sunday.

The victims were 58-year-old Robert M. Lowery and 76-year-old Callie Wray Lawrence, a highway patrol spokesman, Master Tpr. Christopher Knox, said.

The Jeep ran off the left side of the road near its intersection with Olive Branch Lane, troopers found.

It went down an embankment, hit a tree and flipped, throwing the men from it, Knox said.

Lowery and Lawrence were pronounced dead at the scene.

