Pickup ran red light before crash that killed Raleigh woman, police say

A Raleigh man is facing a death-by-vehicle charge after a Sunday crash that killed a 63-year-old woman when, police said, the man ran a red light on Louisburg Road.
Police on Monday identified the victim as Kimberly Devere Orawiec, who lived on Deering Drive.
According to a police report of the collision, Orawiec was turning left from northbound Louisburg Road onto Calvary Drive in a Hyundai when Dionicio Cristobal Rodriguez, who lives on Stovall Drive, went through the red light in a 2002 Chevrolet pickup going south.
The truck smashed into the right side of the Hyundai, police said. The crash happened shortly before 5 p.m.
Rodriguez was charged with misdemeanor death by vehicle and failing to stop at a steady red light, the report said.
Police estimated the pickup was going about 45 mph, the speed limit, when it hit the car.
Both drivers were taken to WakeMed Hospital, where Orawiec died, police said.
Ron Gallagher: 919-829-4572, @RPGKT
Comments