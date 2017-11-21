Worried about road construction this Thanksgiving? Here’s where to avoid.

More than 1.4 million North Carolinians are expected to travel for the holiday, a record, according to AAA Carolinas, an affiliate of the American Automobile Association. AAA says about 90 percent of them will do it by highway.
To help out travelers, the state Department of Transportation suspends road construction over the holiday and tries to roll back barrels to open lanes where possible.
One place that isn’t possible is on the northern most stretch of Interstate 85, which will remain squeezed to one lane in each direction for more than 20 miles between the U.S. 158 exit in Henderson and the Virginia state line. Travelers can expect delays, particularly if there’s an accident in the work zone, where clearing wrecked vehicles is difficult. If you’re headed into Virginia, you might find Interstate 95 a better way to go.
For an updated status on highways, including accidents, go to tims.ncdot.gov/TIMS/ or follow NCDOT on Twitter. For information on travel conditions up and down I-95, go to i95coalition.org/trafficview.
Comments