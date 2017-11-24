Driver dies in collision with truck in Fuquay-Varina

A motorist was killed Friday afternoon when the small passenger vehicle he was driving collided with an 18-wheel tractor-trailer, Fuquay-Varina police said.
Officers responded at 2:54 p.m. to the accident at the intersection of U.S. 401 and Meadow Drive. The driver of the car, whose identity has not been released, was dead at the scene, police said.
The driver of the truck was not injured, police said, and no other passengers were in either vehicle.
The investigation is continuing.
