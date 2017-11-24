Traffic

Driver dies in collision with truck in Fuquay-Varina

By Eric Frederick

efrederick@newsobserver.com

November 24, 2017 04:58 PM

FUQUAY-VARINA

A motorist was killed Friday afternoon when the small passenger vehicle he was driving collided with an 18-wheel tractor-trailer, Fuquay-Varina police said.

Officers responded at 2:54 p.m. to the accident at the intersection of U.S. 401 and Meadow Drive. The driver of the car, whose identity has not been released, was dead at the scene, police said.

The driver of the truck was not injured, police said, and no other passengers were in either vehicle.

The investigation is continuing.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Frederick: 919-455-4976. On Twitter: @Eric_Frederick

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Distracted driving PSA: 'Famous Last Words'

    In 2015, 3,477 people were killed, and 391,000 were injured in motor vehicle crashes involving distracted drivers. If you text and drive, your next message may be your last.

Distracted driving PSA: 'Famous Last Words'

Distracted driving PSA: 'Famous Last Words' 0:32

Distracted driving PSA: 'Famous Last Words'
Here's how a diverging diamond interchange works 2:52

Here's how a diverging diamond interchange works

State Highway Patrol drone maps an accident scene 1:09

State Highway Patrol drone maps an accident scene

View More Video