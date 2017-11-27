Traffic

Crash downs power lines, closes US 64 in western Wake County for hours

By Ron Gallagher

rgallagher@newsobserver.com

November 27, 2017 09:54 AM

APEX

A crash closed U.S. 64 in western Wake County on Monday morning because a vehicle struck a utility pole and brought down power lines, Apex firefighters reported.

The state Department of Transportation’s traffic-reporting system showed it likely would take until late afternoon to clear the scene.

The wreck happened about 9:30 a.m. near Jenks Road.

Duke Energy Progress said about 120 people initially were without power in the area. Crews hoped to have all of them back online by 5 p.m., according to the company’s outages website.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

No serious injuries were reported.

Ron Gallagher: 919-829-4572, @RPGKT

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

After decades of decline, vehicular fatalities tick upward

View More Video