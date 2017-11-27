Crash downs power lines, closes US 64 in western Wake County for hours

A crash closed U.S. 64 in western Wake County on Monday morning because a vehicle struck a utility pole and brought down power lines, Apex firefighters reported.
The state Department of Transportation’s traffic-reporting system showed it likely would take until late afternoon to clear the scene.
The wreck happened about 9:30 a.m. near Jenks Road.
Duke Energy Progress said about 120 people initially were without power in the area. Crews hoped to have all of them back online by 5 p.m., according to the company’s outages website.
No serious injuries were reported.
