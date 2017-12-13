Twin accidents slow commuters on N.C. 147

Two accidents on southbound N.C. 147, the Durham Freeway, each closed a lane Wednesday morning, creating problems for commuters.
The wrecks happened about 10 minutes apart, according the state Department of Transportation’s travel website.
A wreck near the 8 mile marker initially closed the left of the road’s two lanes, although authorities later were able to get vehicles onto the shoulder.
A wreck near the 9 mile marker closed the right lane, NCDOT said.
Both wrecks were believed to involve multiple cars.
Ron Gallagher: 919-829-4572, @RPGKT
