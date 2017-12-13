Traffic backs up on southbound N.C. 147 north of Ellis Road in Durham on Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2017, as one of two wrecks in 10 minutes forces drivers into the left lane.
Traffic backs up on southbound N.C. 147 north of Ellis Road in Durham on Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2017, as one of two wrecks in 10 minutes forces drivers into the left lane. N.C. Department of Transportation
Traffic backs up on southbound N.C. 147 north of Ellis Road in Durham on Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2017, as one of two wrecks in 10 minutes forces drivers into the left lane. N.C. Department of Transportation

Traffic

Twin accidents slow commuters on N.C. 147

By Ron Gallagher

rgallagher@newsobserver.com

December 13, 2017 07:34 AM

DURHAM

Two accidents on southbound N.C. 147, the Durham Freeway, each closed a lane Wednesday morning, creating problems for commuters.

The wrecks happened about 10 minutes apart, according the state Department of Transportation’s travel website.

A wreck near the 8 mile marker initially closed the left of the road’s two lanes, although authorities later were able to get vehicles onto the shoulder.

A wreck near the 9 mile marker closed the right lane, NCDOT said.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Both wrecks were believed to involve multiple cars.

Ron Gallagher: 919-829-4572, @RPGKT

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Distracted driving PSA: 'Famous Last Words'

    In 2015, 3,477 people were killed, and 391,000 were injured in motor vehicle crashes involving distracted drivers. If you text and drive, your next message may be your last.

Distracted driving PSA: 'Famous Last Words'

Distracted driving PSA: 'Famous Last Words' 0:32

Distracted driving PSA: 'Famous Last Words'
Here's how a diverging diamond interchange works 2:52

Here's how a diverging diamond interchange works

State Highway Patrol drone maps an accident scene 1:09

State Highway Patrol drone maps an accident scene

View More Video