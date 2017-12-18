2 killed when car hits tree off North Roxboro Street in Durham

Two people died in a one-vehicle crash on North Roxboro Street early Monday, police said.
The wreck happened about 2:30 a.m., and police closed most of the 5500 block of Roxboro in both directions while accident investigators worked.
The vehicle, a 2017 Jeep Renegade, was a rental from Enterprise. It was headed south on North Roxboro Street when it ran off the right side of the roadway and struck a tree. A Durham police officer arrived quickly and worked to remove the passengers from the vehicle.
Shortly thereafter the vehicle was fully engulfed in flames. The officer used two fire extinguishers but could not douse the fire.
One male and one female were inside the Jeep at the time of the crash. Police have not yet released their names or any other details.
The state Department of Transportation posted a notice that the road was affected between Macwood Road and Plantation Drive and that one northbound lane was being allowed to flow.
Ron Gallagher: 919-829-4572, @RPGKT
