A predawn wreck closed N.C. 50, Creedmoor Road, in both directions in northern Wake County on Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2017.
A predawn wreck closed N.C. 50, Creedmoor Road, in both directions in northern Wake County on Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2017. N.C. Department of Transportation
A predawn wreck closed N.C. 50, Creedmoor Road, in both directions in northern Wake County on Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2017. N.C. Department of Transportation

Traffic

Wreck in northern Wake County shuts down NC 50

By Ron Gallagher

rgallagher@newsobserver.com

December 19, 2017 06:56 AM

CREEDMOOR

Authorities have closed N.C. 50, Creedmoor Road, near Old Weaver Trail in northern Wake County because of a wreck.

Emergency workers were at the scene, but no details were immediately available.

The state Department of Transportation said the road had been closed in both directions about 5:30 a.m.

A notice posted on the state’s travel information website estimated the road would remain closed until early afternoon, but firefighters expected to be able to restore some traffic flow about 7 a.m.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Ron Gallagher: 919-829-4572, @RPGKT

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Distracted driving PSA: 'Famous Last Words'

    In 2015, 3,477 people were killed, and 391,000 were injured in motor vehicle crashes involving distracted drivers. If you text and drive, your next message may be your last.

Distracted driving PSA: 'Famous Last Words'

Distracted driving PSA: 'Famous Last Words' 0:32

Distracted driving PSA: 'Famous Last Words'
Here's how a diverging diamond interchange works 2:52

Here's how a diverging diamond interchange works

State Highway Patrol drone maps an accident scene 1:09

State Highway Patrol drone maps an accident scene

View More Video