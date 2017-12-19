Wreck in northern Wake County shuts down NC 50

Authorities have closed N.C. 50, Creedmoor Road, near Old Weaver Trail in northern Wake County because of a wreck.
Emergency workers were at the scene, but no details were immediately available.
The state Department of Transportation said the road had been closed in both directions about 5:30 a.m.
A notice posted on the state’s travel information website estimated the road would remain closed until early afternoon, but firefighters expected to be able to restore some traffic flow about 7 a.m.
Ron Gallagher: 919-829-4572, @RPGKT
