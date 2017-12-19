Triangle Expressway tolls are going up again

It’s going to cost a little more to drive on the Triangle Expressway starting Jan. 1.
Tolls will go up an average of 3.5 percent. A driver with a N.C. Quick Pass who travels the entire 17.4-mile length of the Triangle Expressway in western Wake County will pay $3.25, or 12 cents more than this year. For customers without a pass, who receive a bill in the mail based on photos of their license plates, the cost will go up 16 cents to $4.97.
The increase is not a surprise. In 2008, the N.C. Turnpike Authority Board approved a schedule of annual toll rate hikes to pay off the bonds sold to finance the $1 billion highway. After three years at 5 percent, the annual rate increases declined to 3.5 percent in 2017 and will go down to 3 percent in 2022 and 2 percent or less from 2036 through 2051.
Tolls also pay for other expenses, such as repairs, signs, mowing and snow plowing.
In August, the Turnpike Authority began giving away N.C. Quick Pass transponders and began selling the N. C. Quick Pass E-ZPass at a discount. Changes in the technology used to read the transponders and send drivers a bill had reduced the cost of the transponders to the point where the authority decided to pass on the savings to drivers.
The Quick Pass is good on the Triangle Expressway in western Wake County and on toll roads that accept the Sun Pass and Peach Pass in Florida and Georgia. The Quick Pass E-ZPass, which costs $7.40 plus tax, is also good at more than 50 toll roads and bridges in the South, Midwest and Northeast.
For more information about the transponders, go to www.myncquickpass.com/, call the customer service center at 877-769-7277 or visit the N.C. Quick Pass center at 200 Sorrell Grove Church Road, Suite A, Morrisville.
Richard Stradling: 919-829-4739, @RStradling
