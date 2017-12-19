These twin bridges, each nearly 1.4 miles long, carry Interstate 140 over the Cape Fear River northwest of Wilmington. The new stretch of I-140 just opened. It completes a Wilmington bypass between New Hanover and Brunswick counties.
These twin bridges, each nearly 1.4 miles long, carry Interstate 140 over the Cape Fear River northwest of Wilmington. The new stretch of I-140 just opened. It completes a Wilmington bypass between New Hanover and Brunswick counties. NCDOT
These twin bridges, each nearly 1.4 miles long, carry Interstate 140 over the Cape Fear River northwest of Wilmington. The new stretch of I-140 just opened. It completes a Wilmington bypass between New Hanover and Brunswick counties. NCDOT

Traffic

Getting to the beach in Brunswick County just got faster

By Richard Stradling

rstradling@newsobserver.com

December 19, 2017 04:52 PM

WILMINGTON

If you’re headed to the beaches of Brunswick County, your trip will go a bit faster with the completion of the Interstate 140 bypass around Wilmington.

The first leg of I-140 has been open since 2006, but it dropped Brunswick-bound traffic onto U.S. 421, taking it past the USS North Carolina battleship. A second leg in Brunswick County, connecting U.S. 74/76 and U.S. 17, opened in 2014.

The final 7.5-mile segment that connects the first two opened to traffic on Tuesday. Now I-140 stretches 20 miles from I-40 north of Wilmington to U.S. 17 west of Leland in Brunswick County.

The new segment of the highway cost $204 million to build, including construction of twin 1.4-mile bridges across the Cape Fear River. The project required 5 million cubic yards of fill material and 300,000 tons of stone to raise the highway above the existing ground level.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Richard Stradling: 919-829-4739, @RStradling

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Distracted driving PSA: 'Famous Last Words'

    In 2015, 3,477 people were killed, and 391,000 were injured in motor vehicle crashes involving distracted drivers. If you text and drive, your next message may be your last.

Distracted driving PSA: 'Famous Last Words'

Distracted driving PSA: 'Famous Last Words' 0:32

Distracted driving PSA: 'Famous Last Words'
Here's how a diverging diamond interchange works 2:52

Here's how a diverging diamond interchange works

State Highway Patrol drone maps an accident scene 1:09

State Highway Patrol drone maps an accident scene

View More Video