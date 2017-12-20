Traffic

Alcohol suspected in NC 50 one-vehicle wreck that led to second crash

By Ron Gallagher

rgallagher@newsobserver.com

December 20, 2017 02:07 PM

CREEDMOOR

State troopers say they believe alcohol was a factor in one wreck that led to a second predawn collision on N.C. 50 in Wake County on Tuesday morning and sent two people to the hospital.

The first wreck happened when a Nissan SUV driven by Carlos Jose Machado, 24, of Creedmoor, ran off the northbound side of N.C. 50 near Old Weaver Trail, struck a sign along the highway and overturned shortly after 5 a.m., the State Highway Patrol determined.

Machado was walking in the road, and the SUV was partly on the pavement, troopers said, when a southbound Jeep driven by Austin Tingen, 21, of Bullock, hit the SUV and Machado.

Both men were taken to Duke University Hospital in Durham, troopers said. They said Machado had serious injuries and Tingen had minor ones.

The road was closed for a time after the wrecks and then had restricted traffic until about 8 a.m.

Troopers were working Wednesday to determine whether charges should be filed in the case, spokesman Sgt. Michael Baker said.

Ron Gallagher: 919-829-4572, @RPGKT

