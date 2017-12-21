This is one of the parking meters in downtown Raleigh.
This is one of the parking meters in downtown Raleigh. Chris Seward NEWS & OBSERVER FILE PHOTO

Headed downtown over the holidays? Raleigh is granting free parking on some dates

By Aaron Moody

amoody@newsobserver.com

December 21, 2017 10:52 AM

UPDATED December 21, 2017 03:31 PM

The City of Raleigh is gifting free parking time to visitors and shoppers throughout downtown on select dates for the upcoming holidays.

The offer includes all of the city’s metered spaces.

The free-parking dates are:

▪  Christmas Day

▪  Tuesday, Dec. 26

▪  Wednesday, Dec. 27

▪  New Year’s Day

On those days, the display message on the city’s pay stations will read “Complimentary Parking – See Hours of Operations.”

For more information on parking in downtown, visit nando.com/4-1 or call 919-996-3996.

Aaron Moody: 919-829-4528, @Aaron_Moody1

