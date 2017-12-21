Headed downtown over the holidays? Raleigh is granting free parking on some dates

The City of Raleigh is gifting free parking time to visitors and shoppers throughout downtown on select dates for the upcoming holidays.
The offer includes all of the city’s metered spaces.
The free-parking dates are:
▪ Christmas Day
▪ Tuesday, Dec. 26
▪ Wednesday, Dec. 27
▪ New Year’s Day
On those days, the display message on the city’s pay stations will read “Complimentary Parking – See Hours of Operations.”
For more information on parking in downtown, visit nando.com/4-1 or call 919-996-3996.
