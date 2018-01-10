Traffic

Early morning crash on I-95 in Johnston County kills 1

By Ron Gallagher

January 10, 2018 07:47 AM

SELMA

A collision involving a passenger car and a tractor-trailer Wednesday morning closed northbound Interstate 95 in Johnston County for about three hours, the State Highway Patrol said.

The wreck happened about 4 a.m. near Exit 101, Pittman Road, troopers said.

News reports said a passenger in the car was taken to WakeMed Hospital in Raleigh.

The state Department of Transportation has several construction projects underway on the northbound side of I-95 north of the crash scene.

