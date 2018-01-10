DMV’s new traffic stop guidelines may violate constitutional rights, says ACLU

More Videos 0:32 Distracted driving PSA: 'Famous Last Words' Pause 8:00 What to do when police pull you over 2:14 Cops tell Uber driver it’s against the law to record police. No it’s not 1:46 Student juggles for police after traffic stop 1:23 What REAL ID does for you in North Carolina 1:58 Frozen alligators thaw out as North Carolina temperatures rise 2:02 Berger reacts to gerrymandering ruling 0:42 HopFly Brewing Company in Rocky Mount 0:28 Can food stamps cover the costs of a healthy diet 1:22 NC State's Keatts on addition of Blake Harris: 'We're excited' Video Link copy Embed Code copy

What to do when police pull you over The NC Division of Motor Vehicles has revised its guidelines for what drivers should do when they are stopped by a law enforcement officer. The suggestions closely follow those in this video from the Raleigh Police Department, with one exception. The DMV guidelines do not address searches. The NC Division of Motor Vehicles has revised its guidelines for what drivers should do when they are stopped by a law enforcement officer. The suggestions closely follow those in this video from the Raleigh Police Department, with one exception. The DMV guidelines do not address searches. Raleigh Police Dept.

