US 401 reopens in Garner hours after pedestrian killed

By Ron Gallagher

February 23, 2018 08:35 AM

GARNER

A pedestrian died Friday morning after being hit by a pickup truck on U.S. 401 near Mechanical Boulevard, police said.

The crash closed the southbound side of U.S. 401 while crash investigators collected evidence at the scene, police said.

Northbound traffic was routed around the scene and through a parking lot, but police urged drivers to avoid the area if possible.

The road was reopened about 10 a.m.

Emergency crews were sent to the scene shortly after 6:30 a.m.

