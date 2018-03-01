19-year-old dies after his car crosses Rolesville Road, hits pickup

A 19-year-old man died Wednesday afternoon after his car crossed the center line of Rolesville Road and hit a pickup truck, the State Highway Patrol said.
Troopers said Oliver Ortiz Lopez, who was pronounced dead at the scene, was driving a 1995 Mazda south. It crossed the line and hit a 1998 Chevrolet pickup, they said.
The wreck happened about 4:45 p.m. near the intersection of Fowler Road, and fire and EMS units dispatched to the scene were told to expect serious injuries.
Lopez’ home town was not available Thursday.
