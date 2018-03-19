Learn about Morrisville's road plans at town transportation fair

Morrisville has been among North Carolina’s fastest-growing towns in recent years, and it has the traffic to go with it.
This week, the town and the state Department of Transportation will showcase projects that aim to make it easier to get around at the first Morrisville Transportation Fair. The event will give residents a chance to learn about plans to build or widen roads, sidewalks and greenways as well as provide feedback.
The fair will run from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, March 22, at Fire Station 1 at 200 Town Hall Drive.
Among the dozen road projects included will be the planned widening of Morrisville-Carpenter Road, Aviation Parkway and N.C. 54 as well as the extension of Louis Stephens Road and N.C. 147. For a full list, go to www.townofmorrisville.org and click on Morrisville Transportation Fair.
Never miss a local story.
There will also be information about the Wake Transit Plan and the town’s long-range transportation plan.
The NCDOT held its first transportation fair for Wake County residents in Raleigh in November after hearing complaints from people who said they were only just learning about big road projects after the planning and decision-making had already taken place.
Comments