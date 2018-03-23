Traffic

Wake County school in crash on way to Garner High School

A Wake County school system bus carrying Garner High School pupils was hit by a passenger car Friday morning, but there were no serious injuries, the State Highway Patrol said.

A preliminary report said the car was pulling out of a gas station at Raynor Road and U.S. 70 Business and struck the bus, Sgt. Chris Knox, a highway patrol spokesman, said.

Emergency crews were dispatched to the scene about 7:45 a.m.

One youth who was on the bus complained of back pain and was taken to WakeMed Hospital in Raleigh to be examined, troopers said.

Two passengers in the car also asked to be checked by Emergency Medical Services medics, authorities said.

