If you drive, walk or ride in Wake Forest, the town wants to hear from you

If you drive, walk or ride a bicycle or a bus in Wake Forest, the town wants to hear from you.
For the first time, Wake Forest is creating a comprehensive transportation plan that will spell out changes the town plans to make to roads, sidewalks, bike paths, greenway trails and transit over the next 10 to 25 years. And to get started, the planning department has created an online survey to learn what people think.
The survey aims to find out what people consider the most important transportation issues facing the town. It lets people list up to three intersections they think “need improvement” and asks why they do or do not use the town's transit service. It also asks people to name three places they’d like to walk and bicycle and indicate what prevents them from doing so.
The survey is not limited to town residents; it's also open to anyone who regularly visits the town to work, shop or go to school, said Suzette Morales, the town's transportation planning manager. Morales said the public will get a chance to review the town's existing transportation plans and suggest future changes at a meeting on a date to be determined in late May.
Never miss a local story.
Morales said the new plan will put all modes of transportation in one plan for the first time and put the town in a stronger position for seeking state funding. The plan should be completed by the summer of 2019.
For more information, including a link to the survey, go to www.wakeforestnc.gov/2018-comprehensive-transportation-plan.aspx. The deadline for completing the survey is Saturday, May 26.
Comments