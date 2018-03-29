Cabbage clean-up halts traffic after tractor-trailer crash in Zebulon

A tractor-trailer carrying produce crashed while avoiding collision with another vehicle in Zebulon Thursday morning, spilling cabbage across the highway.
The crash occurred just before 9 a.m. on eastbound U.S. 64/264 in Zebulon at mile marker 435, under the Shepard School Road bridge near the split of the two highways.
The truck driver was transported for treatment for back and neck pains, officials said.
The crash is expect to have a high impact on traffic for several hours, according to a N.C. Department of Transportation incident report.
Zebulon police Chief Tim Hayworth said a vehicle pulling onto the eastbound highway from the Arendell Avenue exit merged in front of the tractor-trailer.
The tractor-trailer lost control while avoiding collision with the vehicle and hit the guard rail and cables, turning the truck onto its side and ripping the trailer open.
The big rig narrowly missed colliding with the bridge structure.
“He’s lucky that he got through there,” Hayworth said. “Our goal is to try and get this cleaned up as quickly as possible.”
Traffic was limited to one lane in both directions. The Zebulon Police Department asked for people to be patient while officials work the scene.
