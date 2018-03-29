A busy stretch of Oberlin Road will be closed for a week

The main connection between Cameron Village and N.C. State University will be closed next week while the city installs a new water line under the street.
The city plans to close Oberlin Road between Clark Avenue and Hillsborough Street starting at 9 a.m. Monday, April 2, unless heavy rain causes a delay. The city plans for the road to be closed a week, but the work could take less time if the weather's good, said Janeen Goodwin, the construction projects administrator for the Public Utilities Department.
"Everything's subject to the weather," Goodwin said.
The city is warning drivers to expect delays and avoid the area if possible. Signs will direct people on a detour that includes Enterprise Street, which parallels Oberlin between Clark and Hillsborough.
The traffic will be especially bad at Enterprise and Clark, where the detoured drivers will have to cross each other without the benefit of a traffic light. The westbound lanes of Clark will also be closed between Enterprise and Oberlin, forcing northbound traffic to turn left onto Clark at the same time that southbound traffic is turning left on to Enterprise.
