Cary Parkway/High House Road makeover to begin this month

After 10 years of planning and preparation, workers will begin overhauling the intersection of Cary Parkway and High House Road this month.
Over the next year, they'll build three sets of dual turn lanes and four new right turn lanes to try to improve the flow of traffic through the intersection at Preston Corners. There will also be a new bus shelter and new sidewalks, traffic signals, brick crosswalks and landscaping.
The construction will require closing lanes through the intersection, but the town says they'll remain open during peak commuting times, between 7 and 9:30 a.m. and 4:30 and 6:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Drivers can expect some lanes to be closed during other times, including weekends.
About 55,000 cars and trucks pass through the intersection on an average day. The town began working with residents on how to improve the intersection in 2008, and finally settled on a plan to add additional turn lanes while preserving its signature characteristics, including a clock tower, landscaping and brick walls.
The town hoped construction would begin last fall, but the only bid on the project was more than $1 million higher than expected. The town rejected the bid, then went about finding additional money, including a $550,000 grant approved by the Capital Metropolitan Planning Organization.
When the town sought bids again, it received four, all less than the original. Project manager Amir Nezarati, an engineer with the town, said starting in the spring helped lower the expected cost, because of fewer lost construction days due to weather.
In the end, the town hired Fred Smith Company of Raleigh to do the work for about $2.7 million. The estimated total cost, including design and buying right-of-way, is $4.9 million. A federal grant for projects that improve air quality by reducing traffic congestion will cover $3.5 million.
The work can begin on or after April 9. The town will put up message boards about a week before construction begins. For more information, including a live traffic map, go to www.townofcary.org/cphh.
