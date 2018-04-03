Traffic

One person dies in accident on I-85 in Durham, lane closures expected until 5 p.m.

By Colin Warren-Hicks

April 03, 2018 01:16 PM

Durham

At least one person died in a traffic accident on northbound Interstate 85 in Durham shortly after 1 p.m. Tuesday, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

The accident, at the interchange with Red Mill Road at exit 182, brought traffic to a halt All northbound lanes on I-85 in the area are closed, but should reopen by 5 p.m. Tuesday, the state Department of Transportation said.

Traffic is currently being detoured.

.

N.C. DOT traffic camera image of the accident scene.

"That is just an estimate, given the fatality and nature of the crash," Andrew Barksdale, a spokesman for NCDOT, said of lanes reopening.

Traffic is currently being detoured off the interstate, bypassing the wreck and returning to I-85 via the Red Mill Road entrance ramp.

This story will be updated as new information emerges.

