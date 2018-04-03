NC Turnpike Authority tests semi-autonomous vehicle on Triangle Expressway
The North Carolina Turnpike Authority is still seeking companies to test autonomous vehicles on the Triangle Expressway, but did recently test a vehicle with advanced driver assistance technology on the highway.
NCDOT installed the lights on the westbound I-540 on-ramps at Leesville, Creedmoor, Six Forks and Falls of Neuse roads. Sensors in the pavement detect when traffic on the ramps gets heavy, turning on lights that alternate between green and red.
A continuous flow intersection, sometimes referred to as a displaced left turn intersection, is an innovative design to help improve safety and mobility by redirecting some or all left hand turns at a major signalized intersection.
Road fatalities, which have steadily declined, are trending upwards in the last few years. Robeson County saw 213 people killed in traffic accidents between 2011 and 2016, giving the county the highest death rate per vehicle in North Carolina.
To celebrate it's 50th anniversary in 2009 the Insurance institute for Highway Safety conducted a crash test between a 1959 Chevrolet Bel Air and a 2009 Malibu. Modern-day passenger cars are much better at protecting occupants than their larger pr
Between the months of February and May, mariners in the area of Oregon Inlet can expect periodical closures of the marine navigation channel in Oregon Inlet for up to two hours at a time, with advanced notice from the Coast Guard and NCDOT.
The N.C. Department of Transportation made this video to explain the "diverging diamond" interchange or DDI. The department is planning to build two of them in the Triangle, at the Beltline and Western Boulevard in Raleigh and at Interstate 40 and