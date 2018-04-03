One person dies in tractor-trailer accident in Orange County

One person died in an accident involving a tractor-trailer in northern Orange County on Tuesday.
A tractor-trailer and a sedan collided near the intersection of N.C. 57 and New Sharon Road around 2 p.m. Tuesday, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office.
Initial callers alerting authorities to the wreck described the 18-wheeler as a gas tanker. But deputies on the scene, communicating over law enforcement radio channels, have said that the large vehicle is not a tanker.
However, there is believed to be a small spillage of diesel fuel at the site of collision.
This story will be updated as new information emerges.
