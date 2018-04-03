An overturned tractor trailer on Highway N.C. 57 near New Sharon Road.
One person dies in tractor-trailer accident in Orange County

By Colin Warren-Hicks

cwarrenhicks@heraldsun.com

April 03, 2018 02:33 PM

Hillsborough

One person died in an accident involving a tractor-trailer in northern Orange County on Tuesday.

A tractor-trailer and a sedan collided near the intersection of N.C. 57 and New Sharon Road around 2 p.m. Tuesday, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

Initial callers alerting authorities to the wreck described the 18-wheeler as a gas tanker. But deputies on the scene, communicating over law enforcement radio channels, have said that the large vehicle is not a tanker.

However, there is believed to be a small spillage of diesel fuel at the site of collision.

This story will be updated as new information emerges.

