Motorcyclist is run over by car in Florida road rage incident

The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office released a video to their YouTube page showing the moment when a suspect rams his vehicle at a motorcyclist during a road rage incident.
Sarasota Police Dept.
What is a Continuous Flow Intersection?

A continuous flow intersection, sometimes referred to as a displaced left turn intersection, is an innovative design to help improve safety and mobility by redirecting some or all left hand turns at a major signalized intersection.

Potholes plague Triangle roadways

VIDEO: Recent winter storms have created an overabundance of potholes on roads and highways in Raleigh and surrounding areas. See how to report ones that need repairs to local agencies.