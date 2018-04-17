Pedestrian bridge, street still closed after garbage-truck accident in Chapel Hill

The pedestrian bridge on Rosemary Street that a garbage truck hit on Sunday will remain closed until repairs are made and safety inspections are approved.
An Orange County Solid Waste truck crashed into the bridge at 125 E. Rosemary St. in Chapel Hill around 6 a.m. Sunday.
The 100 block of E. Rosemary St. will remain closed to traffic until Wednesday night, according to the town of Chapel Hill.
The town will work together with the bridge's owner, Trinity Properties, and a contractor to make the bridge safe again. The accident jarred the bridge so severely that pieces of its structure are unsecured.
Wallace parking deck nearby is still accessible from Henderson Street. The CVS parking deck and the Rosemary/Columbia Street parking lot are accessible from Columbia Street while East Rosemary Street is closed.
