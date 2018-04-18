What to do when police pull you over

The City of Raleigh and Raleigh Television Network have teamed up to create this video about what you should expect as a motorist when stopped by the police.
The N.C. Department of Transportation is considering a dozen different routes for a new freeway that would carry U.S. 70 around Kinston. NCDOT is seeking the public's opinion as an environmental study for the project gets underway.

A continuous flow intersection, sometimes referred to as a displaced left turn intersection, is an innovative design to help improve safety and mobility by redirecting some or all left hand turns at a major signalized intersection.

VIDEO: Recent winter storms have created an overabundance of potholes on roads and highways in Raleigh and surrounding areas. See how to report ones that need repairs to local agencies.